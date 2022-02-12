Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.