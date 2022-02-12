Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
