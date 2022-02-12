General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 106.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,752 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in General Mills by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in General Mills by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

