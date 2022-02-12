GEM Realty Capital Invests $1.72 Million in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Acadia Realty Trust comprises 0.7% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKR. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

