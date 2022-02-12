Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.740-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Gartner also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $6.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $347.80.

NYSE IT traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.75. 579,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,629. Gartner has a 12 month low of $175.18 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

