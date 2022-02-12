GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
