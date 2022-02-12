GAMB (GMB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,599.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. GAMB has a market cap of $8.28 million and $71,599.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

