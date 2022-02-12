FY2024 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.96. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

INCY stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

