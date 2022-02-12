FY2024 Earnings Forecast for James Hardie Industries plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.92.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of JHX opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.