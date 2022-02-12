FY2023 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $11.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock a “strong” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$140.50 and a 52 week high of C$187.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

