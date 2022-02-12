FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Albemarle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

ALB stock opened at $230.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.58. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

