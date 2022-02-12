FY2022 EPS Estimates for Terumo Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Terumo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TRUMY opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Terumo has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

