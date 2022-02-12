FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

MWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.76 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

