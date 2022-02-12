FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fox Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for FOX in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get FOX alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

FOXA stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 27.8% during the second quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 86,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 807.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.