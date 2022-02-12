FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Newmont by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 139,557 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 28,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Newmont by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 438,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.