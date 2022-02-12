FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

FF stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is 85.72%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

