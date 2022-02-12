FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZINGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000.

