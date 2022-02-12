Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

