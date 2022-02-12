Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.30 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.08.
Shares of FMS stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.