Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,358,764 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,190,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $402,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 10,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 41,402.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 71,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 71,627 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $12,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.