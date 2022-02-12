Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.31 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $25.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $28.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.80. 23,462,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,109,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.