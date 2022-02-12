Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $40,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

