Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749,175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $40,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.