Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 77,587 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,587 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

