Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,445 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,936 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $31,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

