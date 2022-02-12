Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,667 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $34,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $3,105,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,123 shares of company stock worth $9,460,625. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Carter’s stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.