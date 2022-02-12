Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,525 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $35,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

CRSP opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

