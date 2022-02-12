Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in FOX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 1,080,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,250. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

