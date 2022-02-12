Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.15 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 45,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

