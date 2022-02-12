Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Forrester Research updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of FORR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 45,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $991.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forrester Research by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.