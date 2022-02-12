Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Forrester Research updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.340 EPS.
Shares of FORR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. 45,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $991.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Forrester Research
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
