FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

