FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in FMC by 49.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.