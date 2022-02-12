FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLYLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

