FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FLYLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,027. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
