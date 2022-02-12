FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.82.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $246.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.53.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

