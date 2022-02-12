Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:FLC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,861. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.