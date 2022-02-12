Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:FLC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,861. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
