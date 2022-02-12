FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.21

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.21 and traded as low as $13.55. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.29.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 37.31%.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

