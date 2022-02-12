First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 489.1% in January

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 489.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

FSZ stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

