First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,555 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 3.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of First Solar by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 24,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

First Solar stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.39 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

