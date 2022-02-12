First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FM shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.85. 1,211,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.94. The firm has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a PE ratio of 33.82.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

