First Manhattan Co. Purchases New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $46.34.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).
