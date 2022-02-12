First Manhattan Co. Has $862,000 Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3,011.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $65.67 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

