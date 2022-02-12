First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,396,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $23,709,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 61.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 25.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $391.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.00. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

