First Manhattan Co. Boosts Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Enstar Group by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Enstar Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Enstar Group by 251.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $266.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day moving average is $244.03. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $206.55 and a twelve month high of $270.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

