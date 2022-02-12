First Foundation Advisors Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.