First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,158 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 168,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period.

NYSE BUI opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

