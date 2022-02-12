First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to report sales of $22.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the highest is $22.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $22.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $91.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $4,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

