First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

First American Financial stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.73.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.