Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

FTT stock opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$29.71 and a 1 year high of C$40.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

