Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of FINGF opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Finning International has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

