Financial Review: SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 94.61%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 17.79 -$30.94 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.67 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -31.69

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility and Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -354.78% N/A -130.94% BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats SANUWAVE Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.