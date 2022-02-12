Financial Comparison: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.55%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers 19.21% 14.58% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Saul Centers $225.21 million 4.95 $40.38 million $1.46 32.21

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Saul Centers beats RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics, and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

