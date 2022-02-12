Financial Analysis: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) versus Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 3 0 2.22

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 57.67%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $36.30, indicating a potential upside of 25.74%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 141.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million 14.94 $112.46 million $1.82 6.99 Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 7.73 $159.33 million $1.90 15.19

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.45% 15.02% 9.33% Omega Healthcare Investors 41.32% 10.70% 4.58%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

